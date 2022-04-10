Miles Guo: The purpose for the CCP to let the video of Kathy Xu, CEO of Capital Today, go viral on the Internet is to instigate the Chinese people’s hatred against the rich

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/9/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The purpose for the CCP to let the video of Kathy Xu, CEO of Capital Today, go viral on the Internet is to instigate the Chinese people’s hatred against the rich. Although the CCP’s crazy actions in the world are beneficial to our cause of taking down the CCP, we don’t wish to see the CCP take these actions