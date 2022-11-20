Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How is Moon and Sun Rising Together?
230 views
channel image
SoldierForLordJesusChrist
Published 8 days ago |

Rev. 12:9 “And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world…”

See Firmament: https://youtu.be/M1lVDLB7ezE

If your pastors aren’t talking about endtimes delusions and what they are then your being setup. You got the wrong church. You need a church that teaches why we need Jesus, how to walk in the Spirit, and satan’s delusions that are out there snaring people into his net of hell. You are a slave! You were born into a society of slaves but the delusion causes you not to see your slavery. Taxes, forced medicine, forced brainwashing education, it’s all to get you believing in this system. You’re surviving off scraps if you’re even surviving. Let the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ save you. A real Child of God see’s through satan’s delusions, so if you’re church ain’t seeing them…then you’re pastor’s probably a freemason and you’re likely in a lukewarm church that focuses on your mental health instead of Jesus. If you have a freemason as pastor your church will be more like a business. You’ll have a bookstore and other things you can buy. You can deceive yourself if you want but if Jesus showed up He would turn your church stores inside out.
—Listen umm, the nobel peace prize goes to the biggest liars. It’s all about finding ways to make math to fit into satan’s delusions.

Keywords
foodgodjesusrussiaeconomychurchearthchinamoonsunfinancialspiritjupiterholy ghost

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket