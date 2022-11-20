How is Moon and Sun Rising Together?

Rev. 12:9 “And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world…”

See Firmament: https://youtu.be/M1lVDLB7ezE



If your pastors aren’t talking about endtimes delusions and what they are then your being setup. You got the wrong church. You need a church that teaches why we need Jesus, how to walk in the Spirit, and satan’s delusions that are out there snaring people into his net of hell. You are a slave! You were born into a society of slaves but the delusion causes you not to see your slavery. Taxes, forced medicine, forced brainwashing education, it’s all to get you believing in this system. You’re surviving off scraps if you’re even surviving. Let the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ save you. A real Child of God see’s through satan’s delusions, so if you’re church ain’t seeing them…then you’re pastor’s probably a freemason and you’re likely in a lukewarm church that focuses on your mental health instead of Jesus. If you have a freemason as pastor your church will be more like a business. You’ll have a bookstore and other things you can buy. You can deceive yourself if you want but if Jesus showed up He would turn your church stores inside out.

—Listen umm, the nobel peace prize goes to the biggest liars. It’s all about finding ways to make math to fit into satan’s delusions.