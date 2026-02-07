Garden Planning, Kitchen Update & Pesky Squirrels

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, February 7th. It’s been a cold winter up here in the northern hemisphere, but here it’s been sunny, with very little rain.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
00:00Opening
00:53The Oven Issue
02:23It Still Works!
03:09Repositioning the Oven
05:47The Replacement Oven
06:04An Afternoon Walk
06:16In the Kitchen: Haru’s Meal & Cookie Bake
07:52Trouble with Critters in the Garden
08:10We Were Robbed!
09:10Harvesting Lemons & Trimming Trees
12:35What to do with the Broccoli?
14:49A Small Harvest of Lemons & Broccoli
15:08Getting Ready for Spring Planting
24:07Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山, See you next week!