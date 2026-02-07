BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Garden Planning, Kitchen Update & Pesky Squirrels
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
33 views • 1 day ago

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, February 7th. It’s been a cold winter up here in the northern hemisphere, but here it’s been sunny, with very little rain. 


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

00:00Opening

00:53The Oven Issue

02:23It Still Works!

03:09Repositioning the Oven

05:47The Replacement Oven

06:04An Afternoon Walk

06:16In the Kitchen: Haru’s Meal & Cookie Bake

07:52Trouble with Critters in the Garden

08:10We Were Robbed!

09:10Harvesting Lemons & Trimming Trees

12:35What to do with the Broccoli?

14:49A Small Harvest of Lemons & Broccoli

15:08Getting Ready for Spring Planting

24:07Beautiful Mt. Fuji 富士山, See you next week!

