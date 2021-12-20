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TheConsciousResistance
The Conscious Resistance Network presents: The Activation podcast
On this episode of The Activation podcast Derrick Broze interviews Catherine Austin Fitts of the Solari Report. Derrick and Catherine discuss her history working within Wall Street and the U.S. government, her views on cryptocurrency and blockchain, her spiritual beliefs, and much more! Don’t miss out on this powerful episode!
Find Catherine’s work: https://solari.com/
Show notes:
https://theconsciousresistance.com/the-activation-12-fighting-economic-terrorism-spiritual-warfare-with-catherine-austin-fitts/
Sign up for Derrick Broze’s Holistic Self-Assessment online course: https://www.universityofreason.com/holistic-self-assessment