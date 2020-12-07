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The Elephant in the White House
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37 views • December 07, 2020
Main YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AVoiceInTheDesert/featured
The whole world is relieved by the results of the 2020 US presidential election. Donald Trump will not serve another term, and the United States will once again be made great under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris... or will it? You see, a very serious problem exists on both sides of the political spectrum, and until we address the REAL elephant in the White House and in the rest of the country, we'll never make America great again. Regardless of your religious or political affiliation, are you willing to confront this uncomfortable truth? Watch this video, and then write to me to tell me if you are.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
CNBC Television
Watch Kamala Harris's first speech to the nation as vice president-elect - FAIR USE
ABC News
Joe Biden's full speech after becoming president-elect - FAIR USE
CNBC Television
Joe Biden and Donald Trump's fiery first debate—Here are the highlights - FAIR USE
NBC News
Biden, Trump, Spar Over Election Interference, Taxes | NBC News - FAIR USE
CBC News
COVID-19 death toll in U.S. now highest in the world - FAIR USE
ABC News
Turning Point: Protests in America - FAIR USE
Guardian News
Trump plays campaign-style video attacking press at White House briefing
TODAY
Which Battleground States Do Trump And Biden Need To Win The Presidency? - FAIR USE
God First, Life Second
Billy Graham's Greatest Sermon - "Who is Jesus?" - FAIR USE
argofilms
Happy Pigs in Mud Wallow - FAIR USE
Green Screen People Hugging - FREE TO USE
Green Screen Fisher
https://youtu.be/B2dHND3azbs
The whole world is relieved by the results of the 2020 US presidential election. Donald Trump will not serve another term, and the United States will once again be made great under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris... or will it? You see, a very serious problem exists on both sides of the political spectrum, and until we address the REAL elephant in the White House and in the rest of the country, we'll never make America great again. Regardless of your religious or political affiliation, are you willing to confront this uncomfortable truth? Watch this video, and then write to me to tell me if you are.
TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
CNBC Television
Watch Kamala Harris's first speech to the nation as vice president-elect - FAIR USE
ABC News
Joe Biden's full speech after becoming president-elect - FAIR USE
CNBC Television
Joe Biden and Donald Trump's fiery first debate—Here are the highlights - FAIR USE
NBC News
Biden, Trump, Spar Over Election Interference, Taxes | NBC News - FAIR USE
CBC News
COVID-19 death toll in U.S. now highest in the world - FAIR USE
ABC News
Turning Point: Protests in America - FAIR USE
Guardian News
Trump plays campaign-style video attacking press at White House briefing
TODAY
Which Battleground States Do Trump And Biden Need To Win The Presidency? - FAIR USE
God First, Life Second
Billy Graham's Greatest Sermon - "Who is Jesus?" - FAIR USE
argofilms
Happy Pigs in Mud Wallow - FAIR USE
Green Screen People Hugging - FREE TO USE
Green Screen Fisher
https://youtu.be/B2dHND3azbs
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