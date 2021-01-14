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24 Dead In NY Nursing Home Days After Getting The Jab!.
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250 views • January 14, 2021
Covid-19 outbreak at Auburn nursing home infects 137 residents, kills 24: https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/2021/01/covid-19-outbreak-at-auburn-nursing-home-infects-137-residents-kills-24.html
24 Dead And 137 Infected In Nursing Home After COVID-19 Vaccination – Previously, They Had ZERO Deaths From Covid: https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/24-dead-and-137-infected-in-nursing-home-after-covid-19-vaccination-previously-they-had-zero-deaths-from-covid.html
24 Dead and 137 Infected at NY Nursing Home After Experimental COVID Injections: https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/24-dead-and-137-infected-at-ny-nursing-home-after-experimental-covid-injections/
Victorian Chief Health Officer spills the beans on the BS-19 Vaccine “Sterilizing Vaccine”: https://lbry.tv/@FreedomFighter:a/Sterilizing-Vaccine:f
Source: Dollar_Vigilante Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX/
24 Dead And 137 Infected In Nursing Home After COVID-19 Vaccination – Previously, They Had ZERO Deaths From Covid: https://humansarefree.com/2021/01/24-dead-and-137-infected-in-nursing-home-after-covid-19-vaccination-previously-they-had-zero-deaths-from-covid.html
24 Dead and 137 Infected at NY Nursing Home After Experimental COVID Injections: https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/24-dead-and-137-infected-at-ny-nursing-home-after-experimental-covid-injections/
Victorian Chief Health Officer spills the beans on the BS-19 Vaccine “Sterilizing Vaccine”: https://lbry.tv/@FreedomFighter:a/Sterilizing-Vaccine:f
Source: Dollar_Vigilante Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX/
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