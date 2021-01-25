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You are being lied to ... over your entire lifetime ... they did not switch to truth regarding vaccines
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130 views • January 25, 2021
I vent a bit of my frustration with what everyday people are swallowing from those who would rule the Earth. Absolutely provable litany of lies for more than a century. You have to be complicit in the fiction to be deceived ...
That is you must be a participant as the truth is really in your face. You know, you sense, you understand that they are lying, but admitting they are horrible makes you an accomplice. So you prefer to believe lies no matter how preposterous.
Stop.
You stop
Then they stop.
Without your help they fail.
That is you must be a participant as the truth is really in your face. You know, you sense, you understand that they are lying, but admitting they are horrible makes you an accomplice. So you prefer to believe lies no matter how preposterous.
Stop.
You stop
Then they stop.
Without your help they fail.
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