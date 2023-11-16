Israel's Ambassador-U.K. & World Leaders Complicit In Acts Of Genocide. They Refuse To Acknowledge The Atrocities Or Even Attempt To Put An End To The Carpet Bombing Of Gaza By Netanyahu's Tyrannical Government & Military. You Will See How They Have Little To No Empathy And Basically Staging Photo Ops Now To Make It Appear That They Even Care. They Have Deceived The World By Making Claims That Hamas Is Everywhere. They Are Basically Destroying All The Essential Infrastructures and Services Needed For People To Survive. People Are Being Deprived Of Their Basic Human Rights. There Is Not Enough Food, Water, Medicine, Etc. The Ambassador Is A Member Of The Right Wing Likud Party And A Staunch Supporter Of Zionism.

Credits:

https://www.youtube.com/@MiddleEastEye

https://www.youtube.com/@SkyNews

https://www.youtube.com/@islamchanneltv

https://www.youtube.com/@NovaraMedia























