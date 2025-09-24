BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Don't block my driveway ♪
wolfburg
wolfburg
24 views • 1 day ago
Upbeat 1980s guitar driven Bakersfield honky-tonk country rock, Twangy Telecaster guitar riffs, walking bass line, shuffle drums with strong snare and train beat, bright pedal steel fills, fiddle accents, Lively honky-tonk piano, Male lead vocal with distinctive country nasal twang and swagger, slightly lonesome but playful, Call-and-response backing harmonies, Crisp country production with authentic barroom energy, memorable
(Verse 1) Woke up this morning, coffee in my hand Walked to the window, took a look across the land Sun was shining, birds were singing their sweet tune But something on my concrete just ruined my afternoon There it sat, a metal beast, a monument to strife Right in front of my garage, the bane of my whole life A little hatchback, painted red, with a bumper sticker rhyme "I'm Just a Driver, Killing Time" — and now you're killing mine! (Chorus) Don't block my driveway, you will regret it I'm not asking nicely, I'm just gonna get it This ain't a suggestion, it's a cold, hard fact You parked in the wrong spot, there's no turning back (Verse 2) I honked the horn, I clapped my hands, I shouted at the sky I checked the tires, looked for notes, but there was no reply Called a tow truck, said, "It's urgent, come on, get on the move!" The operator laughed and said, "Sir, you got something to prove?" (Chorus) Don't block my driveway, you will regret it I'm not asking nicely, I'm just gonna get it This ain't a suggestion, it's a cold, hard fact You parked in the wrong spot, there's no turning back (Bridge) Now, some folks say, "Just chill, man, it's not a big deal" But they don't know the fiery rage that I now feel This asphalt is my kingdom, this curb, my sacred line And you have trespassed, buddy, you've crossed a serious sign (Guitar Solo - A mix of frantic, angry chords and a bluesy, frustrated wail) (Chorus) Don't block my driveway, you will regret it I'm not asking nicely, I'm just gonna get it This ain't a suggestion, it's a cold, hard fact You parked in the wrong spot, there's no turning back (Outro) Yeah, you will regret it I said, you will regret it Next time you park, take a look, and you'll see the signs My driveway's not a parking lot, it's a place where I draw the lines Yeah, don't block my driveway... (Fade out with a final, frustrated guitar strum)

Keywords
walking bass lineupbeat 1980s guitar driven bakersfield honky-tonk country rocktwangy telecaster guitar riffsshuffle drums with strong snare and train beatbright pedal steel fillsfiddle accentslively honky-tonk pianomale lead vocal with distinctive country nasal twang and swaggerslightly lonesome but playfulcall-and-response backing harmoniescrisp country production with authentic barroom energymemorable
