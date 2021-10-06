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Awesome scenes in Brisbane, Qld, Australia. 18th September, 2021. 4 of 4.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
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40 views • October 06, 2021
Awesome scenes as huge crowds that could fill football stadiums gathered in the Brisbane City Botanical Gardens and then marched through the CBD as part of the Worldwide Rally for Freedom and Human Rights. 18th September, 2021.
The march progress along Edward St heading back to the Botanical Gardens after doing a loop through the City Centre and Queen St mall.
See here for footage of the march through the mall - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens/status/1439395870533820422?t=Jka6dfAakKq2Sv_NyOw91Q&;s=09

Awesome day. Biggest Rally in Brisbane to date and the next is expected to be bigger. 16th October Nationwide and 20th November Worldwide.
Special thanks to The People's Revolution for holding the rallies in Brisbane. They are always awesome.

Please join TPR - https://thepeoplesrevolution.com.au/
Subscribe on TG - https://t.me/thepeoplesrevolution

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