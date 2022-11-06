4. The Evolution of an Honest Man

He saw life around in black and white,

Neglected by neutral opinions,

He was set against the submissive sight,

Against all-encompassing ignorance.





Denying like smoke the developments

Which cut across with his experience,

He broke off relations with confidants

In any events was no difference.





And mocking, dishonoring, thought that

He was a true wise man and counted

That ‘round him there were some really mad

Plebs made-up of people unfounded.





The folks who had honestly pointed

At his mistakes he at once drove away,

Concurrently passing-by showings

And this iterated by day-to-day.





Essentially he was an honest man

And freedom was his fellow traveler,

He had a development-channeled brain,

And self-overvalued power.





But since he was truly a friend of sense

He at the same time kept way warily,

He was growing up, raising consciousness,

In order to reason more cleverly.





Concisely, gently, more self-restrained

Began to express own attitude,

With various stubborn and vile unnamed

He left all debates not to taint the mood.





The cult-figures which he dreamed up before

Of his adoration have been deprived,

To hasty assessments he said “No more”,

Becoming a self-navigator light.





And his life with bright colors, love and strength

Was filled, he became like a man with tips

For those people who own youth well-spent

And have a good brain for creative treats,





On civilization who turned thumbs up,

Who art and aesthetics appreciate,

Who have chosen own creation path

And can a new concept initiate.