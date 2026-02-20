US-Iran bad blood serves Israel's expansionist agenda – Kasparian

If Israel gets his way and pushed the US into regime change in Iran, “we will risk the lives of our soldiers to do it,” says US journalist Ana Kasparian.

But it won’t be for the benefit of the US – it will be to benefit Israel, “so they can operate without anyone or any country hindering them from their main goal, which is expansionism, the Greater Israel Project.”

Adding:

Trump’s armada near Iran: What’s deployed and what risks lie ahead?

The US has placed an armada on Iran’s doorstep — and American lawmakers put the odds of a strike at 90% as tensions boil over

🚩Already deployed in the region:

🔴US naval force

12 US warships now positioned across the Middle East, according to BBC Verify:

➡️ USS Abraham Lincoln — a nuclear-powered Nimitz-class aircraft carrier — leading a full carrier strike group

➡️ 2 Arleigh Burke–class destroyers sailing alongside the carrier

➡️ 2 additional destroyers equipped for long-range missile strikes

➡️ 3 littoral combat ships staged in Bahrain, built for close-to-shore operations

➡️ 2 destroyers operating in the eastern Mediterranean near the US base at Souda Bay

➡️ 1 more destroyer deployed in the Red Sea

🔴US air force

A major US air buildup is underway across European and Middle Eastern bases involving around 140 aircraft

➡️ F-35 and F-22 stealth fighters deployed — frontline air dominance assets

➡️ KC-135 and KC-46 aerial refueling tankers in place — extending range and keeping strike aircraft airborne

➡️ C-130J cargo planes – moving troops and heavy equipment

➡️E-3 Sentry airborne command-and-control planes operating overhead — built to coordinate large-scale combat operations

➡️RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drones

🚩Approaching the region:

🔴The USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group

➡️ USS Gerald R. Ford — nuclear-powered supercarrier

➡️ Escorted by 4 guided-missile destroyers — air defense systems plus Tomahawk missiles

➡️ Air wing loaded with F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornets — strike fighters

➡️ E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft — battle management and surveillance

➡️ MH-60S and MH-60R Seahawk helicopters — maritime strike and anti-submarine capability

➡️ C-2A Greyhound aircraft — logistics and rapid resupply

🚩US deployment in historic context

➡️ The buildup clearly surpasses Trump's recent Venezuela deployment

➡️ It’s also the largest US buildup since the 2003 Iraq invasion — but this time, no massed ground forces. US analysts call 2003 an "invasion architecture"; today, it’s a "pressure and strike architecture"

➡️ A strike on Iran could drag the US into its third Middle East war of choice since 1991, against "a more formidable adversary than the US has faced in decades," Bloomberg warns.