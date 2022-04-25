Eva Bartlett exposes Western Media “mass grave” lies

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Except, it never happened, there is no mass grave.
It's actually just a normal, small, cemetery…no pits, no mass graves, just an orderly cemetery whose grave diggers refuted Western claims.
On April 23, with journalist Roman Kosarev, I went to Mangush (Manhush in Ukrainian), found a normal cemetery setting, and spoke with the men responsible for burials, who refused the allegations and said they buried each person in a coffin, including, they noted, Ukrainian soldiers.
Mirrored - Eva K Bartlett
Thanks to the Truthseeker