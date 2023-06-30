Astrology & What May happen to Christopher Wray?

Using horary astrology, I'll take a look at what may happen to Chris Wray, implicated in the Biden scandal by withholding a "smoking gun" memo from congress until the moment he was about to be arrested. Hmmmm...
#astrology #fruitcakeastrologer #prediction #horary #chriswray #fbi
