Famine and Vulnerable Countries, an interview with Col. Douglas MacGregor

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Food security is becoming a growing concern as global pressures affect access to essential resources in vulnerable regions. When supply chains slow and key inputs like energy and fertilizer become limited, communities already on the edge face even greater uncertainty. The impact can extend beyond borders, influencing prices, availability, and stability worldwide. These developments highlight the importance of awareness and preparedness. Watch the latest interview for more context and a deeper understanding of what could be ahead.
#FoodSecurity #GlobalIssues #Humanitarian #WorldAffairs #GlobalTrends
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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