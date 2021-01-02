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The Book of Enoch - Entire Book- R. H. Charles Version -Synchronized Text-
mh4bright
mh4bright
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122 views • January 02, 2021
When considering the current state of the World it's important to remember that last year 100 Million People died from man made causes (Not Covid) Abortion & Starvation. Further it's important to remember the Jesus Christ brought Good News to the poor which comprises more than 80% of the human race! The 1st Book of Enoch was very popular to early Christians and Jews alike and is a Christ centered book from BC! The very first line reads:

1. The words of the blessing of Enoch, wherewith he blessed the elect ⌈⌈and⌉⌉ righteous, who will be living in the day of tribulation, when all the wicked ⌈⌈and godless⌉⌉ are to be removed.

A Great Documentary about the Book of Enoch
https://www.brighteon.com/cf80b594-7eb5-42b8-b7bf-49e82533f097

https://thysecondcoming.wix.com/home

Free PDF Version:
https://holybooks-lichtenbergpress.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/The-book-of-Enoch.pdf

A few scriptures copied below:
LXXXI v5. The Heavenly Tablets and the Mission of Enoch
...and show to all they children that no flesh is righteous in the sight of the Lord, for He is their Creator.
LXXXIII v7. A terrible thing hast thou seen, my son, and of grave moment is thy dream-vision as to the secrets of all the sin of the earth: it must sink into the abyss and be destroyed with a great destruction.

XLVI The Head of Days and the Son of Man
v1. And there I saw One who had a head of days,
And His head was white like wool,
And with Him was another being whose countenance had the appearance of a man,
And his face was full of graciousness, like one of the holy angels.
2. And I asked the angel who went with me and showed me all the hidden things, concerning
that Son of Man, who he was, and whence he was, (and) why he went with the Head of Days?
And he answered and said unto me:
This is the son of Man who hath righteousness,
With whom dwelleth righteousness,
And who revealeth all the treasures of that which is hidden,
Because the Lord of Spirits hath chosen him,
And whose lot hath the pre-eminence before the Lord of Spirits in uprightness for ever.
4. And this Son of Man whom thou hast seen
Shall †raise up† the kings and the mighty from their seats,
[And the strong from their thrones]
And shall loosen the reins of the strong,
And break the teeth of the sinners.
Keywords
angelchristjesusfloodenochson of mannephilim
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