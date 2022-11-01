Surviving the Biden Economy: LifeSite launches 100% faith-based precious metals initiative with St Joseph Partners

Protecting your family by investing in precious metals is smart, especially when surviving record inflation in the face of political unrest. But how do you find a pro-life and pro-family company to trust? LIfeSiteNews has joined forces with faith-based St. Joseph Partners — offering customized care directly aligned with your values. Tune in to this episode of the John-Henry Westen show for information on creating family financial security using precious metals in the mission to build a culture of life.

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Drew_Mason_110122

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=Brighteon_Drew_Mason_110122

Follow LifeSite on social media: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten