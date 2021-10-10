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Who is Behind Covid and Vaccines
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93 views • October 10, 2021
Who is Behind Covid and Vaccines
https://odysee.com/@True_World:f/Who-is-Behind-Covid-and-Vaccines-part2-Kdo-stoji-za-Covid-a-Vakcinami-cast2-spot:b?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube:
https://youtu.be/IDsgj-bM0aU
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
Illuminati Agenda
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/illuminati-agenda-fully-explained-25-goals-to-destroy-the-planet-count-how-many-are-complete_73lEHqkMHCcChJn.html/list/CDm6GizaC1dkxos
History of the Jesuits
https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Playlists on Roxytube https://www.roxytube.com/watch/nwo-the-vatican-its-mark-jesuit-infiltration-amp-the-jesuit-oath_XoFCBSV2wP5Ei5q.html/list/EnkdSSz9fFe2N3G
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-1127611
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
[YouTube]
Anti-Disinformation 3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
Anti-Disinformation 4 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ZiDAhjzRXVbI6bRNdnpMw
Anti-Disinformation3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3y3Z2xsLldmH7E8ELy0Rbw
https://odysee.com/@True_World:f/Who-is-Behind-Covid-and-Vaccines-part2-Kdo-stoji-za-Covid-a-Vakcinami-cast2-spot:b?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
MOCKINGIRD - How the CIA controlls all the information you get to hear
Social Page https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
Archive: https://justpaste.it/ProjectMockingbird https://jpst.it/2r76D
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.roxytube.com/v/trpqed
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube:
https://youtu.be/IDsgj-bM0aU
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86?page=play-lists
Illuminati Agenda
https://www.roxytube.com/watch/illuminati-agenda-fully-explained-25-goals-to-destroy-the-planet-count-how-many-are-complete_73lEHqkMHCcChJn.html/list/CDm6GizaC1dkxos
History of the Jesuits
https://justpaste.it/JesuitArchive
Playlists on Roxytube https://www.roxytube.com/watch/nwo-the-vatican-its-mark-jesuit-infiltration-amp-the-jesuit-oath_XoFCBSV2wP5Ei5q.html/list/EnkdSSz9fFe2N3G
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
https://healthimpactnews.com/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-1127611
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
[YouTube]
Anti-Disinformation 3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
Anti-Disinformation 4 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ZiDAhjzRXVbI6bRNdnpMw
Anti-Disinformation3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3y3Z2xsLldmH7E8ELy0Rbw
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