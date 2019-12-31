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GRINDHOUSE EXPLOITATION CINEMA #2 Anastaz Bulemi CULT HORROR CLASSICS
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17 views • December 31, 2019
There's an eccentric Italian director who likes Mergatroid City, especially its chain of Vincennintriple Flex Theatres owned by none other than Judy Vincenni of the Vincenni Cosmetics Corporation. Here's some trailers for his grindhouse cult horror classics. RICH VERNADEAU Productions.
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