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Magnets stick to the vaccinated arm in many people!
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786 views • May 20, 2021
If you think that the Covid-19 jabs are harmless, check this out!
What in God's name must be in the jab to make a magnet stick???
These are not just a few particles of metal!
What in God's name must be in the jab to make a magnet stick???
These are not just a few particles of metal!
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