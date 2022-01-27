The Precession of the Equinoxes and Worldwide Change

Here are 11 signs that we are going through an unprecedented change both personally and globally. The Precession of the Equinoxes also relates to the theory that the earth is going through the photon belt, which is an area of the galaxy that is higher vibrational and what will trigger ascension of the Earth to move from 3rd density to 5th.The notion of The Precession of the Equinoxes features in the novel, Helio Tropez. And although it is a work of fiction, the theories in the book, are based on evidence of something we’re all going through right now. Being aware of that can help you better navigate this massive change.-------------------Topics Covered:-------------------01:30 – What is The Precession of the Equinoxes and the Photon Belt?09:03 – How this relates to ascension from 3D inverted to 5D earth11:15 – 11 signs that you’re going through ascension---------------------------------LINKS1 Minute Habits that Can Change Your Life Forever [Blog Post]HELIO TROPEZ - An Epic Time Travel Fantasy About a Secret Subterranean World