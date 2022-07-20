CrossTalk: Tracking the Imminent Global Famine, Polish Reveal Zelensky Has LOST the War

Cross Talk News





Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke talk about the imminent global famine, and how like in the Book of Acts, God's ambassadors of peace are at the forefront of preparing and providing for the world. They also discuss the energy crisis standoff in Europe, as Russia cuts off gas to German homes, and the details from a Polish intelligence report, which says what everyone who has been paying attention to the conflict has been saying for months, Ukraine has lost the war.





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1cwbil-crosstalk-tracking-the-imminent-global-famine-polish-reveal-zelensky-has-lo.html



