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News to Consider. Austria, UK, Australia
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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213 views • November 24, 2021
I sincerely pray you are all well and at peace in Christ Jesus. I also want to let you know I'm posting videos on Bitchute and to tell you I love you and I am praying for you. We are indeed in the last days and we know things are difficult for many of you. Please know we are praying for you and we know we have the petitions we desire of Him! So stand firm and keep your eyes on Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith!
His grace and peace be with you all!

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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com



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Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...

The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy