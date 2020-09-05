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Color Revolution in America, Nothing To Do W/ Racism, But To Do W/ Destabilization; EMP Attack? (MIRRORED)
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242 views • September 05, 2020
Color Revolution in America, Nothing To Do W/ Racism, But To Do W/ Destabilization; EMP Attack? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/Ql96gpKGiYs

BLM thugs In Rochester, Sane Black Americans Against BLM, BLM Funding, 'SOS' - Stop Operation Soros, Orchestration Of Color Revolution, ETC.

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White Men Killed By Police
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FXcPQHAnoU

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/blm-rioters-shut-down-restaurants-rochester-smash-bank-windows-manhattan-night-mayhem

Rochester
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hu-qxRqfeB4

https://www.theorganicprepper.com/survive-mob-riots/

Stop Soros
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZgnwPkrVZ0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spiVRC7PO1I

Blacks Against BLM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-zCQgSle10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nGSQkPrWAXs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AJBj8KhsiU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4fockTm8qw

Peggy Hubbard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-42QHi18z8

Color Revolutions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpXbA6yZY-8

https://www.npr.org/2020/08/27/906729976/police-declare-portland-protests-a-riot-but-this-definition-could-be-rooted-in-r

https://summit.news/2020/08/27/cnn-describes-mostly-peaceful-riots-as-kenosha-burns/

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/virginias-senate-votes-favor-reduced-penalties-assaulting-police

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/man-shot-dead-portland-amid-violent-protest-camouflage-gear-thin-blue-line-patch-found

https://www.mediaite.com/news/man-outside-trump-rally-threatens-media-on-camera-you-mother-fkers-are-gonna-pay-someone-is-gonna-bomb-you/

https://www.cnet.com/how-to/companies-donating-black-lives-matter/

http://bmafunders.org/who-is-funding-black-lives-matter/

https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/borealis-philanthropy/#:~:text=Borealis%20Philanthropy's%20funds%20are%20financially,the%20Public%20Welfare%20Foundation%2C%20Barr

https://borealisphilanthropy.org/grantmaking/

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/08/11/portland-prosecutor-likely-to-drop-charges-against-rioters-who-injure-cops-citing-instinctive-reaction-to-police-n776601


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Keywords
blmegyptgeorge sorosukraineblack lives matteropen societycolour revolution
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