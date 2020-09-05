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Color Revolution in America, Nothing To Do W/ Racism, But To Do W/ Destabilization; EMP Attack? (MIRRORED)
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242 views • September 05, 2020
Color Revolution in America, Nothing To Do W/ Racism, But To Do W/ Destabilization; EMP Attack? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/Ql96gpKGiYs
BLM thugs In Rochester, Sane Black Americans Against BLM, BLM Funding, 'SOS' - Stop Operation Soros, Orchestration Of Color Revolution, ETC.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://highlight-pdf.online/jsfiller-desk13/?requestHash=881e2b38c02e00fc611744e13e50fd39cbceaa616f53c2db7b0abe7bc035d3a9&;projectId=531400986#186d1cb4d94a42279c642ad3c172a448
White Men Killed By Police
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FXcPQHAnoU
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/blm-rioters-shut-down-restaurants-rochester-smash-bank-windows-manhattan-night-mayhem
Rochester
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hu-qxRqfeB4
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/survive-mob-riots/
Stop Soros
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZgnwPkrVZ0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spiVRC7PO1I
Blacks Against BLM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-zCQgSle10
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nGSQkPrWAXs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AJBj8KhsiU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4fockTm8qw
Peggy Hubbard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-42QHi18z8
Color Revolutions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpXbA6yZY-8
https://www.npr.org/2020/08/27/906729976/police-declare-portland-protests-a-riot-but-this-definition-could-be-rooted-in-r
https://summit.news/2020/08/27/cnn-describes-mostly-peaceful-riots-as-kenosha-burns/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/virginias-senate-votes-favor-reduced-penalties-assaulting-police
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/man-shot-dead-portland-amid-violent-protest-camouflage-gear-thin-blue-line-patch-found
https://www.mediaite.com/news/man-outside-trump-rally-threatens-media-on-camera-you-mother-fkers-are-gonna-pay-someone-is-gonna-bomb-you/
https://www.cnet.com/how-to/companies-donating-black-lives-matter/
http://bmafunders.org/who-is-funding-black-lives-matter/
https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/borealis-philanthropy/#:~:text=Borealis%20Philanthropy's%20funds%20are%20financially,the%20Public%20Welfare%20Foundation%2C%20Barr
https://borealisphilanthropy.org/grantmaking/
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/08/11/portland-prosecutor-likely-to-drop-charges-against-rioters-who-injure-cops-citing-instinctive-reaction-to-police-n776601
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/Ql96gpKGiYs
BLM thugs In Rochester, Sane Black Americans Against BLM, BLM Funding, 'SOS' - Stop Operation Soros, Orchestration Of Color Revolution, ETC.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://highlight-pdf.online/jsfiller-desk13/?requestHash=881e2b38c02e00fc611744e13e50fd39cbceaa616f53c2db7b0abe7bc035d3a9&;projectId=531400986#186d1cb4d94a42279c642ad3c172a448
White Men Killed By Police
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FXcPQHAnoU
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/blm-rioters-shut-down-restaurants-rochester-smash-bank-windows-manhattan-night-mayhem
Rochester
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hu-qxRqfeB4
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/survive-mob-riots/
Stop Soros
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zZgnwPkrVZ0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spiVRC7PO1I
Blacks Against BLM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-zCQgSle10
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nGSQkPrWAXs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AJBj8KhsiU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4fockTm8qw
Peggy Hubbard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-42QHi18z8
Color Revolutions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpXbA6yZY-8
https://www.npr.org/2020/08/27/906729976/police-declare-portland-protests-a-riot-but-this-definition-could-be-rooted-in-r
https://summit.news/2020/08/27/cnn-describes-mostly-peaceful-riots-as-kenosha-burns/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/virginias-senate-votes-favor-reduced-penalties-assaulting-police
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/man-shot-dead-portland-amid-violent-protest-camouflage-gear-thin-blue-line-patch-found
https://www.mediaite.com/news/man-outside-trump-rally-threatens-media-on-camera-you-mother-fkers-are-gonna-pay-someone-is-gonna-bomb-you/
https://www.cnet.com/how-to/companies-donating-black-lives-matter/
http://bmafunders.org/who-is-funding-black-lives-matter/
https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/borealis-philanthropy/#:~:text=Borealis%20Philanthropy's%20funds%20are%20financially,the%20Public%20Welfare%20Foundation%2C%20Barr
https://borealisphilanthropy.org/grantmaking/
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/08/11/portland-prosecutor-likely-to-drop-charges-against-rioters-who-injure-cops-citing-instinctive-reaction-to-police-n776601
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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