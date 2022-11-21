WAKE UP RADIO with Doug & James - EP 1

I made an error with the sound capture of the conversation with Doug, so you can't hear me but I salvaged this interview because Doug has salient points he makes. Doug is very lively and he unloads about the World Economic Forum. The CDC data of Vaccine injuries that gets reported to VARS. Grisly info. An obvious Eugenics agenda. Depopulation. The Rockefeller Documents from 2010 - Lockstep predicts a future pandemic. The elites tell you what they're going to do. They don't try to hide what they are doing anymore. What are the long term effects of the jab? Criminal histories of Big Pharma. Don't forget to live your life. Don't ignore the bad stuff but don't let it take over.

Doug underestimated how many people were asleep - how deeply under a spell people are. Fuck Pandemic Amnesty.

The bad guys are going to fail.

Get right with God.

The shake up that's coming is here.

We can come out the other side of this thing.

Elections are a fraud, nothing new.

Elites want to swoop in and save us from the problems that they created.

Chaotic times ahead, maybe when the store shelves are bare people will actually wake up.

Europe is screwed.

There is no more rule of law - it's gone.

Reestablish the connection with nature.

The time to awaken others has come to an end. Keep planting seeds though.

