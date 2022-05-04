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Future generations will 5G shapeshift DNA into reptilians & zombies. COVID19 vaccine has snake genes
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366 views • May 04, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2022). All future generations of human homo-sapiens specie and humanoid species and other species Illuminati post-1960s “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch “humanism” “political correctness” “women’s equality” “Atlantis Hellenism Satanism Western values” “Bible redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s trousers wearing” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income tax stealing” wicked vile evil sinful hippy grandchildren and hippy great grandchildren generations will shapeshift transfigure into reptilians and zombies and Medusa and cold-blooded violent psychopathic cannibals, because the COVID19 Coronavirus vaccine contains snake genes. It will be a repeat of Noah’s Atlantis days which God destroyed with Noah’s Atlantis flood. The “women’s equality” church pastors and religious Christian hordes will not say this, because they are afraid of assassinations and ridicule from church donators and their genetic descendants getting kidnapped by Hillary Clinton’s CPS using false charges and made into child sex slaves for the reptilian hybrid elites to be tortured & lesbian raped & sacrificed & eaten, and their leftover human meat thrown into the McDonald’s food and supermarket foods. They are fake “Bible’s watchmen on the wall.” We real Christian apostles and prophets warned them decades ago about Satan Lucifer’s 5,000 year old Atlantis Umbrella company CEO Richard Bay’s (aka Tom Cruise in Hollywood) COVID19 Coronavirus oroboros zombie virus vaccine zombie outbreak in Key Biscayne, but these pastors and fake “watchmen on the wall” religious Christian hordes, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, have still not warned their church donators and the 6 billion humans. They are a disgrace to God’s righteousness and self-sacrificial love. When the reptilian cannibal demon spirits take over the COVID19 Coronavirus vaccinated people’s bodies, they will become zombies. Warn the 6 billion humans now, or be a cowardly traitor with blood on your hands. These pastors must preach God’s proper sermons for a change. They are blind pastors and spiritual zombies, who steal unbiblical tithes and shear the flock and sells God’s Word books to God’s people. They withhold the truth from God’s flock, and lead many to destruction by zombie apocalypse attacks, because they are beautiful white porcelain toilet bowls on the outside, but in the inside, they are full of human feces. They do not care about genetically-unrelated total strangers, and they remain silent because they are afraid that their only begotten son Isaac would be kidnapped by the CPS and their human meat to be thrown into the supermarket food and themselves to be hung upside down by the reptilian hybrid elites to have their liver eaten alive like millions of whistleblowers who speak the truth. They are fake Christians, who redefine the Bible verses who is Christ the Word of God, in order to appease church donators and female church members, in order to fill their coffers with illegal tithes and donations. This is why they do not tell their church donators that their future generations will all become reptilians and zombies and Medusa.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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