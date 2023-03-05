John Fredericks, the host of John Frederick Show, said that there's a unholy alliance between the gangster bankers on Wall Street, the hedge fund managers, and the CCP

https://gettr.com/post/p2aj18v31c7

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/02/2023 John Fredericks @jfradioshow , the host of John Frederick Show, said that there's an unholy alliance between the gangster bankers on Wall Street, the hedge fund managers, and the CCP. What all they're interested in is scouring the globe for cheap slave labor, which China has, to get cheaper goods to be able to sell them in the US and take over our manufacturing. When you trace all the evil back that is going on with the CCP right now, you can trace it back to one place, Wall Street.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/02/2023 John Frederick Show 主持人约翰·弗雷德里克：华尔街的黑帮银行家(对冲基金经理)和中共正结成邪恶联盟。他们唯一感兴趣的是在全球寻找廉价奴隶劳动力。而中共国利用廉价劳动力生产出便宜商品销往美国，并控制了美国的制造业。追查中共现在的一切恶行，都可以追溯到华尔街。



