WHY IS OK TO BE RACIST AGAINST WHITE PEOPLE?
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels


December 13, 2022


It seems to be a trend in today’s society that it is acceptable to be racist against white people. From a black female professor at Rutgers University to the release of Brittany Griner over a white Marine. We chime in on this dangerous trend and even add some words from Pastor James David Manning.


Keywords
racismwhite peoplesocietylifeculturepastorracistprofessorjames david manningrutgers universityacceptablebrittany grinerwhite marine

