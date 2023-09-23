Create New Account
Involuntary secondhand weed exposure is forced relapse via forced drugging
Gabe Mondragon
Also, no secularists, government/law ebforcement or family helped or prevented this from happening. Also, the voices in my head have gone from "why does G-d hate me?" to "what sort of G-d would hate His own creation?" to "Just because G-d hates me doesn't mean I have to hate myself" to "Just embrace G-d's hatred of me"

There is evidence of a direct relation between the tetrahydrocannabinol content of marijuana and effects on those passively exposed. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5741419/

National Poison Data System records show a 17% yearly increase in reports of suicidal people who have been poisoned by using too much cannabis: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2023-04-20/could-better-access-to-marijuana-be-linked-to-rising-suicide-rates
A 2007 paper in the Medical Journal of Australia on 88 defendants who had committed homicide during psychotic episodes found that most believed they were in danger from the victim, and almost two-thirds reported misusing cannabis—more than alcohol and amphetamines combined. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6913867/#:~:text=A%202007%20paper%20in%20the,than%20alcohol%20and%20amphetamines%20combined.
psychologyschizophreniaforced druggingweed legalizationinvoluntary exposure

