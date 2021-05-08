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The Manufacturing of a Mass Psychosis - Can Sanity Return to an Insane World? [24.04.2021]
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40 views • May 08, 2021
Academy of Ideas: "We create videos explaining the ideas of history's great thinkers. We do this to help supply the world with more knowledge, to empower the individual, and to promote freedom."
Joined May 22, 2012
65,551,117 views
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505,395 views • Apr 24, 2021
Academy of Ideas
1.02M subscribers
https://youtu.be/fdzW-S8MwbI
Kim Varming Chief Physician, Clinical Immunology
https://twitter.com/KVarming
Joined May 22, 2012
65,551,117 views
Source:
505,395 views • Apr 24, 2021
Academy of Ideas
1.02M subscribers
https://youtu.be/fdzW-S8MwbI
Kim Varming Chief Physician, Clinical Immunology
https://twitter.com/KVarming
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