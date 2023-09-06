The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 283 - Two Men!

In this video i’m going to look at a teaching from the Bible that is
absolutely fundamental to a sin free, obedient walk with God. Why am i
doing this? I don’t know, except that God is leading me to speak on
this. So i’m just being obedient. Maybe some of you listening do not
fully understand this teaching and are struggling. If so then i pray
that this will strengthen you and get you walking properly with God. I’m
referring to the doctrine of “Putting off the Old Man and putting on
the New Man,” that Paul refers to in Ephesians 4:22-24. The scripture
reads, “That you put off concerning the former conversation the old man,
which is corrupt according to the deceitful lusts; 23And be renewed in
the spirit of your mind; 24And that you put on the new man, which after
God is created in righteousness and true holiness.” This action is NOT
the same as REPENTANCE which takes place at the beginning of the
salvation process.
