Ernest Bigot It's JIM CROW 2.0: Why Personal Agency + SAVE ACT are Actually RACIST
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
Ernest Bigot returns to the front lines of compassion to remind us all why the Party of Progress™ has been running the same "catch-up" program for 60 years. From the "color lottery" to the "dragon that is the DMV," Ernest explains why believing Black voters can get an ID on their own is the ultimate sign of a "Red Demon."


Warning: This video contains extreme levels of empathy.

#ernestbigot #adamcarolla #saveact #jimcrow


X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)

racismsatiredouble standarddemocratsrepublicansvotehypocrisyhumorillegal alienschuck schumerbluecheatingillegal votingvoter idadam carollaernest bigotsave actla firesave thatvoting mechanics
