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Berlin: German Protest Groups Unite, Despite Police Efforts to Keep Them Separated - Part 1 (2021.08.01)
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6135 views • August 27, 2021
Germans protest in Berlin Germany on August 1st, 2021. Police have been keeping protest groups apart to stop them uniting to one huge protest, their efforts have failed.
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d2CBQI3K8IuV
Corona Scamdemic Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d2CBQI3K8IuV
Corona Scamdemic Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
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