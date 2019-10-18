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Arthur & Craig Decipher the Headlines 10-18-19
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1 view • October 22, 2019
Join Arthur & Craig as they get to the root of The Dossier 2.0 (the genesis of UkraineGate)...the repeated effort by the Deep State to use the same players and same script to falsely implicate President Trump in wrong-doing to prevent him from draining the sewer.
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