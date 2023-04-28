330) Harvard Scientist Exposes today's CIA Mind Control Weapons

Leonid “Len” Ber received his MD degree in the former USSR where he specialized and practiced as an endocrinologist. Now a US citizen, Len is one of the few US civilians to ever be officially diagnosed with Havana syndrome. Robert Duncan is a renaissance educated man from Harvard & M.I.T with a focus on medical sciences, engineering, computer science and more specifically genetic algorithm optimizations of neural networks. He has worked on projects for DARPA, the CIA, the Navy, and Army.
Credits to KONCRETE channel, Nov. 18, 2022.
KONCRETE Podcast T1 E160: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLGY1W2xOsCN6EoLkuhSWn89z5r5S-puy4
Harvard Scientist Exposes CIA Mind Control Weapons Still Being Used Today | Len Ber & Robert Duncan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T501LHx0R_Q
Chapters:
00:00: Introduction
06:31: Being diagnosed with Havana Syndrome
15:30: Neuro-weapons & mind control
29:00: Voice-to-Skull (V2K)
31:01: Working for DARPA & CIA
41:10: Acquired neurosensory dysfunction
53:22: Manchurian candidates
01:04:38: The Empathy Machine
01:08:55: 'Voice of God' Weapons
01:16:00: Mind Viruses
01:22:00: Microwave energy delivery systems
01:33:36: Process of breaking down human mind
01:44:54: Mitigation and treatment for symptoms
01:49:25: DNA resonant frequencies
01:55:09: Conspiracy theories
02:03:55: Navy lazer / hologram technology
02:11:11: Future of humanity &AI
Len Ber - https://twitter.com/PSardonicus
Robert Duncan's Book: https://www.amazon.com/Project-Catcher-Secrets-Cybernetic-Revealed/dp/1452804087
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.