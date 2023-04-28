330) Harvard Scientist Exposes today's CIA Mind Control Weapons

Leonid “Len” Ber received his MD degree in the former USSR where he specialized and practiced as an endocrinologist. Now a US citizen, Len is one of the few US civilians to ever be officially diagnosed with Havana syndrome. Robert Duncan is a renaissance educated man from Harvard & M.I.T with a focus on medical sciences, engineering, computer science and more specifically genetic algorithm optimizations of neural networks. He has worked on projects for DARPA, the CIA, the Navy, and Army.





Credits to KONCRETE channel, Nov. 18, 2022.

KONCRETE Podcast T1 E160: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLGY1W2xOsCN6EoLkuhSWn89z5r5S-puy4

Harvard Scientist Exposes CIA Mind Control Weapons Still Being Used Today | Len Ber & Robert Duncan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T501LHx0R_Q

Chapters:

00:00: Introduction

06:31: Being diagnosed with Havana Syndrome

15:30: Neuro-weapons & mind control

29:00: Voice-to-Skull (V2K)

31:01: Working for DARPA & CIA

41:10: Acquired neurosensory dysfunction

53:22: Manchurian candidates

01:04:38: The Empathy Machine

01:08:55: 'Voice of God' Weapons

01:16:00: Mind Viruses

01:22:00: Microwave energy delivery systems

01:33:36: Process of breaking down human mind

01:44:54: Mitigation and treatment for symptoms

01:49:25: DNA resonant frequencies

01:55:09: Conspiracy theories

02:03:55: Navy lazer / hologram technology

02:11:11: Future of humanity &AI





Len Ber - https://twitter.com/PSardonicus

Robert Duncan's Book: https://www.amazon.com/Project-Catcher-Secrets-Cybernetic-Revealed/dp/1452804087









My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua