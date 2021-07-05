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We Need to Get ORGANIZED!!! - Sun July 4, 2021
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51 views • July 05, 2021
We need to get organized soon or else we fall to whomever decides to walk into our communities and takeover. BLM, Antifa, China, ????
They have a military type organizational grip on virtually every facet of society..what do we control?
They have a military type organizational grip on virtually every facet of society..what do we control?
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