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Enkele honderden… Ik ben er klaar mee!
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0 view • July 20, 2021
Enkele honderden…
Ik ben er klaar mee!
STAATSPROPAGANDA!
Vrijdag 23 juli 2021 ok 18.00u drink ik op persoonlijke titel koffie bij/voor de NOS. Geen gesprek met de politie en/of gemeente die mij daarvan gaat weerhouden.
LEUGENAARS!
HET KLOPT NIET!
Ik ben er klaar mee!
STAATSPROPAGANDA!
Vrijdag 23 juli 2021 ok 18.00u drink ik op persoonlijke titel koffie bij/voor de NOS. Geen gesprek met de politie en/of gemeente die mij daarvan gaat weerhouden.
LEUGENAARS!
HET KLOPT NIET!
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