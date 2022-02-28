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GAB CEO Andrew Torba: 'Builders for the Kingdom of God' [26.02.2022]
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10 views • February 28, 2022
Clip from AFPAC 3, which aired 25th of february 2022 on Cozy.tv/aff
Full Speech Transcript:
GAB: Go And Build
God is Teal, the Bible is True, and Jesus Christ is King of Kings.
These are the fundamental truths on which we must stand if we are going to do what must be done in order to reclaim what is rightfully ours.
America is a Christian nation, but somewhere along the way our tolerance for evil allowed subversive agents of Satan to invade every facet of our country and culture.
Our worldly institutions may have been conquered by secular humanists who hate God, but we worship a God who overcomes all worldly institutions.
The good news is that public trust and faith in these institutions is waning. For the first time in one hundred years we have an opportunity to rebuild and restore our once great society.
The people in power want a Great Reset, but what we are going to give them instead is a Great Restoration.
Buckminister Fuller once said that “You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.”
If we are going to win—and we are going to win—we must work together towards the common goal of building parallel Christian systems that are beyond the influence and control of the existing demonic ones.
Parallel systems can only work if they are built on the firm foundation of our faith in Jesus Christ and the Truth of God’s Word, the very same foundation that the United States of America itself was founded upon.
The challenge before us is to build these new systems and models based on the traditional and Biblical values given to us by God.
To God Be The Glory,
Andrew Torba
CEO, Gab.com
Jesus Christ is King of Kings
Full Transcript:
https://news.gab.com/2022/02/25/gab-go-and-build/
More AF-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
FOLLOW Andrew Torba:
Livestreams: https://cozy.tv/gab
Telegram: https://t.me/stevenfranssen
Gab: https://gab.com/a
Twitter: https://twitter.com/getongab
#AFPAC #Gab #Parallel #Economy #clips
https://tv.gab.com/channel/three_spoons/view/afpac-3-andrew-torba-builders-621a33f8e6aba54ba5b106a2
Full Speech Transcript:
GAB: Go And Build
God is Teal, the Bible is True, and Jesus Christ is King of Kings.
These are the fundamental truths on which we must stand if we are going to do what must be done in order to reclaim what is rightfully ours.
America is a Christian nation, but somewhere along the way our tolerance for evil allowed subversive agents of Satan to invade every facet of our country and culture.
Our worldly institutions may have been conquered by secular humanists who hate God, but we worship a God who overcomes all worldly institutions.
The good news is that public trust and faith in these institutions is waning. For the first time in one hundred years we have an opportunity to rebuild and restore our once great society.
The people in power want a Great Reset, but what we are going to give them instead is a Great Restoration.
Buckminister Fuller once said that “You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.”
If we are going to win—and we are going to win—we must work together towards the common goal of building parallel Christian systems that are beyond the influence and control of the existing demonic ones.
Parallel systems can only work if they are built on the firm foundation of our faith in Jesus Christ and the Truth of God’s Word, the very same foundation that the United States of America itself was founded upon.
The challenge before us is to build these new systems and models based on the traditional and Biblical values given to us by God.
To God Be The Glory,
Andrew Torba
CEO, Gab.com
Jesus Christ is King of Kings
Full Transcript:
https://news.gab.com/2022/02/25/gab-go-and-build/
More AF-clips @ https://gab.com/Three_Spoons
FOLLOW Andrew Torba:
Livestreams: https://cozy.tv/gab
Telegram: https://t.me/stevenfranssen
Gab: https://gab.com/a
Twitter: https://twitter.com/getongab
#AFPAC #Gab #Parallel #Economy #clips
https://tv.gab.com/channel/three_spoons/view/afpac-3-andrew-torba-builders-621a33f8e6aba54ba5b106a2
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