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A droga maravilhosa e como ela atuou em Itajaí entre julho e dezembro de 2020
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2030 views • April 13, 2022
O estudo com a Ivermectina, dada Profilática, é prospecto e observacional,
foi realizado com 223.128 indivíduos usando a excelente técnica estatística PSM - Propensity Score Matching é o maior estudo já realizado com a ivermectina, juntamente com o primeiro estudo da série de Itajaí.
Dra. Lucy Kerr
CRM: 20.963
foi realizado com 223.128 indivíduos usando a excelente técnica estatística PSM - Propensity Score Matching é o maior estudo já realizado com a ivermectina, juntamente com o primeiro estudo da série de Itajaí.
Dra. Lucy Kerr
CRM: 20.963
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