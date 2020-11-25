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Your Papers Please
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86 views • November 25, 2020
Your Papers Please
How did America get here? Yes, citizens in America are being required to present their papers at Police Check Points before entering or leaving certain cities.
Christians are comfortable, Pastors are comfortable in the comfort of their flocks. The Prophetic Scripture is ignored at our own peril. Have we failed to understand the lateness of the hour? Do we not see the signs of the times?
A Digital ID is coming and a Vaccine that will lead to a Vaccine ID will be required to participate in the New World System!
Will The Church Wake Up?!
How did America get here? Yes, citizens in America are being required to present their papers at Police Check Points before entering or leaving certain cities.
Christians are comfortable, Pastors are comfortable in the comfort of their flocks. The Prophetic Scripture is ignored at our own peril. Have we failed to understand the lateness of the hour? Do we not see the signs of the times?
A Digital ID is coming and a Vaccine that will lead to a Vaccine ID will be required to participate in the New World System!
Will The Church Wake Up?!
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