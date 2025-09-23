BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Qatar recognizes Palestine and calls attention to Israeli aggression on Doha
25 views • 1 day ago

Qatar recognizes Palestine and calls attention to Israeli aggression on Doha:

Our capital, Doha has been subjected to a treacherous Israeli aggression that violated territorial integrity, led to the killing of six martyrs and put the entire region to the brink of danger.

This was a violation of international law and the UN Charter, we believe that Israel is fully responsible for this rogue aggression, which was condemned by the Security Council and the United Nations.

Adding, made a statement at UN recognizing Palestine: 

UNGA Statement from Algeria:

This international consensus is a strong barrier against Israeli expansionist policies under the guise of the Greater Israel myth. This international consensus is the most powerful response to that illusion and its belief that it alone holds the power to veto the establishment of the Palestinian on the land of Palestine.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
