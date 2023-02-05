Elsa Kurt interviews Author Blaine Pardoe

Blaine Pardoe is a New York Times Bestselling and award-winning author of numerous books in the true crime, science fiction, military non-fiction, political thriller, paranormal, and business management genres. He has appeared on a number of national television and radio shows to speak about his books.



In 2013 Mr. Pardoe won the Harriet Quimby Award from the Michigan Aviation Hall of Fame for his contributions to aviation history. Mr. Pardoe has been a speaker at CrimeCon 2018 speaking about the Colonial Parkway Murders. He and his daughter run the true crime podcast, Tantamount.



