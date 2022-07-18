NFSC will disclose for the first time next week the intelligence regarding the CCP military plots to invade Taiwan and specifically target the US, Japan, and Europe to take over the world

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7/17/2022 Miles Guo: The New Federal State of China will disclose for the first time next week the intelligence regarding the CCP military plots to invade Taiwan and specifically target the US, Japan, and Europe to take over the world. This will be the first of my three minor actions against the CCP in response to its attack on us