Gaza Genocide Survivor Reveals Explosive Truth about Violations of International Humanitarian Law and his Experience of Living Under Bombardment
- Introduction and Context Setting (0:01)
- Khalil's Experience of Living Under Bombardment (2:12)
- Impact of Infrastructure Collapse (10:25)
- Violation of International Humanitarian Law (14:56)
- Peaceful Resolution and International Intervention (32:40)
- Economic and Political Implications (38:37)
- The Role of the United States and Political Influence (45:58)
- The Future of Israel and the Middle East (47:17)
- Conclusion and Call to Action (47:30)
