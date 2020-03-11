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2018 Ascended Master Hilarion Channeling Through Lightstar, The Year to Empower Your Soul Voice
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
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28 views • March 11, 2020
This very special channeled message is from Ascended Master Hilarion, channeled through myself, Lightstar. As we briefly review 2017 and look forward into 2018, Master Hilarion provides inspiration and wisdom for reflection upon our collective consciousness, and our progress forward. This channeled article was also published in the Sedona Journal of Emergence and was RE-titled, "Give Up Your Broken Pieces" (Master Hilarion By Lightstar,) in the Annual Predictions Issue 2017-2018. In The Sedona Journal publication, the article was an abbreviated version, and so much of the original channeling was not included. This video message is the FULL VERSION narration of the channeling as it was originally channeled and titled before editing via the Journal. To purchase a copy of the edited version in print, please visit https://sedonajournal.com/ . Enjoy the message, Happy New Year, and be inspired beyond your imagination. Ascended Blessings! Love, Lightstar
Donate to Lightstar's Channel:
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Lightstar's Sessions and Products:
https://www.lightstarcreations.com
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ascended masterslightstarreligion and spiritualityculture and lifepeople and blogs2018 predictions2018 predictions for the world2018 predictions psychicmaster hilarionascended masters channelingascended masters 2017ascended masters 2018
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