BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE CLOWARD-PIVEN STRATEGY ☭ AND OTHER PLANS TO DISMANTLE SOCIETY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 7 months ago

Everyone said the audio cut out at the 27 minute mark on youtube, not sure if y'all saw what was after the audio glitch. By the way, uploaded the same file to YouTube, Rumble and X and guess which video had the audio glitch?


Buy The Deep State Encyclopedia: Exposing the Cabal's Playbook https://a.co/d/5iaD4s4

Buy Deep State Encyclopedia on Kobo: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-deep-state-encyclopedia

Buy me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/reallygraceful

Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful

Subscribe to my backup channel: http://bit.ly/reallygracefulsecondchannel

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/reallygraceful/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful

Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful

Instagram: http://instagram.com/reallygraceful

Gab: https://gab.com/reallygraceful

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/reallygraceful


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQkWYuIHGxE

Keywords
consentreally gracefuldestabilizationmulti pronged attackcloward-piven strategy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy