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ThePatriotHour: "Let's Go Brandon" - These Shortages Are Getting Worse [20.10.2021]
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60 views • October 21, 2021
'Pff his name is Joe Biden and he is a pathetic deep state puppet for the Satanic cabal. They are pushing their NWO agenda 2030 and are they ever evil. God is bigger and more powerful than these criminal globalists'
The Patriot Hour
Published October 20, 2021
1,103 Views
https://rumble.com/vnzb2f-lets-go-brandon-these-shortages-are-getting-worse.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
https://www.thepatriothour.tv
The Patriot Hour
Published October 20, 2021
1,103 Views
https://rumble.com/vnzb2f-lets-go-brandon-these-shortages-are-getting-worse.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
https://www.thepatriothour.tv
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