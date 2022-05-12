Putin in Questionable Health Is Seeking a Way Out of Ukraine War

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05/10/2022 Fred Fritz, former chief of staff of the National Security Council, said Putin may be in bad health. He may be looking for a way out from the war in Ukraine, but he won’t find it. Choosing to mobilize and escalate would make the already sanctioned Russian economy even worse. Fred believes that the war will be a conflict that keeps simmering on.