Follow No One - Guitar Solo Series - Hear the best heavy metal guitar solos ever!

Love great Guitar solo's? We never stopped!Rock with Follow No One Guitarist Pedro Murino Almeida. considered by some to be one of the top 10 rock guitarists now!Call it what you want... Rock , Metal , Heavy Metal , hard rock , whatever...Chances are if you are a fan of rock it's all about the guitar, but most of all, the guitar solo.Check out the very best #Follownoone Solos and drop your comments for one of the best guitar players on the planet, Pedro Murino Almeida.This is the #guitarsolo from Follow No One's song Fear No Evil, which stayed on the Radio Airplay charts for over 3 months and inspired a killer Lyric Video!(Well, as much as that's possible.)Hope you dig the guitar work.Follow No One #VoteforPedro #BladeGuitars top 10 rock guitarists now!