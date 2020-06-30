© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mandatory Micro Chips, Mandatory Face Mask’s & To Little to Late Uncle Ben
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • June 30, 2020
What if you could open your front door or unlock your car just by raising your hand?
What about sending your LinkedIn profile or a dancing monkey GIF to a phone just by holding it?
And what about turning on a coffee machine by pointing to it?
This is not the future anymore.
We are in a time of information overload, and understanding the news has become more important than ever.
A Better Tomorrow helps to navigate the news, sort fact from fiction, and recognize how their world views can be shaped by the media.
►Where to follow Dave Rankin:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iaredaverankin/?hl=en
Linked: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dave-rankin-385925aa/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iaredaverankin
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dave.rankin.353
Drums Radio (Tuesday at 5:00 pm): https://www.drumsradio.com/
MixCloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/iaredaverankin
Hear 2 Help: www.hear-2-help.com
Azubuike (African History Articles):
https://torontocaribbean.com/category/articles/empower/african-history/
►Where to follow Simone Jennifer Smith :
Instagram (Simoya1979): https://www.instagram.com/simoya1979/?hl=en
Instagram (Simone Jennifer Smith): https://www.instagram.com/simonejennifersmith/?hl=en
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/simone-jennifer-smith-b9a00337/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/simonejennifersmith
A Better Tommorow: https://torontocaribbean.com/category/articles/empower/a-better-tomorrow/
MyTCNTV (In the Now): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22lLMhr42Ts&;list=PLZiP-
UmdAD6AmiUawe9CgAaiFdVd3nOlm
Hear 2 Help Website: www.hear-2-help.com
What about sending your LinkedIn profile or a dancing monkey GIF to a phone just by holding it?
And what about turning on a coffee machine by pointing to it?
This is not the future anymore.
We are in a time of information overload, and understanding the news has become more important than ever.
A Better Tomorrow helps to navigate the news, sort fact from fiction, and recognize how their world views can be shaped by the media.
►Where to follow Dave Rankin:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iaredaverankin/?hl=en
Linked: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dave-rankin-385925aa/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/iaredaverankin
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dave.rankin.353
Drums Radio (Tuesday at 5:00 pm): https://www.drumsradio.com/
MixCloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/iaredaverankin
Hear 2 Help: www.hear-2-help.com
Azubuike (African History Articles):
https://torontocaribbean.com/category/articles/empower/african-history/
►Where to follow Simone Jennifer Smith :
Instagram (Simoya1979): https://www.instagram.com/simoya1979/?hl=en
Instagram (Simone Jennifer Smith): https://www.instagram.com/simonejennifersmith/?hl=en
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/simone-jennifer-smith-b9a00337/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/simonejennifersmith
A Better Tommorow: https://torontocaribbean.com/category/articles/empower/a-better-tomorrow/
MyTCNTV (In the Now): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=22lLMhr42Ts&;list=PLZiP-
UmdAD6AmiUawe9CgAaiFdVd3nOlm
Hear 2 Help Website: www.hear-2-help.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.